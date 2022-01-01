Go
Contemporary Tokyo-inspired Izakaya with masterfully crafted Nikkei cuisine

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307

Popular Items

House Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, Zucchini spaghetti, Avocado, Cucumber, Heirloom tomatoes and Sesame Dressing
Salmon Aburi$9.00
Torched Salmon, Truffle Oil and Lime zest
Crispy Rice (2pc)$9.00
Hotruffle$13.00
Scallop, White truffle and Sea salt
Salmon Furai$16.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cream cheese, Crispy panko, and Eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Tuna, Chives, Furikake, Spicy Mayo, Sesame seed and Cucumber
Ebi Nigiri$8.00
Shrimp nigiri
Maguro Nigiri$9.00
Tuna
Edamame$8.00
Hamachi Yuzu$9.00
Yellow tail, Nikkei gel, Negi, and Ginger
Location

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307

MIAMI FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

