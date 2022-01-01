Nachos in Pass Christian
Pass Christian restaurants that serve nachos
Shaggy's
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian
|Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with house made queso, three cheese blend, shredded lettuce, fire roasted salsa, fresh jalapenos and topped with nom nom sauce.
The Deck PC
107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian
|The Deck Nachos
|$10.00
Corn Chips smothered in Queso, topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
|Spicy Tuna Nachos
|$13.00
Ponzu and Sambal Marinated Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, Tobiko, and Black Sesame Seeds, on a bed of Seaweed Salad, served on Fried Wonton Chips