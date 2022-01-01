Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pass Christian

Pass Christian restaurants
Pass Christian restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos image

 

Shaggy's

120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with house made queso, three cheese blend, shredded lettuce, fire roasted salsa, fresh jalapenos and topped with nom nom sauce.
More about Shaggy's
The Deck PC image

 

The Deck PC

107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Deck Nachos$10.00
Corn Chips smothered in Queso, topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Spicy Tuna Nachos$13.00
Ponzu and Sambal Marinated Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, Tobiko, and Black Sesame Seeds, on a bed of Seaweed Salad, served on Fried Wonton Chips
More about The Deck PC
SAVORY ROOTS image

 

SAVORY ROOTS

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Nachos$10.95
House tortilla chips pilled high with white queso cheese, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, gucamole, and fresh cilantro
More about SAVORY ROOTS

