Pastifico 601

601 Stones Crossing Rd

Popular Items

MEATBALL SANDWICH$8.99
Meatballs, tomato sauce, provolone cheese on a sub roll
EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH$7.99
Eggplant, tomato sauce & provolone cheese on a sub roll
ARANCINI - MEAT$5.50
Sicilian rice ball filled with meat ragu, mozzarella cheese, peas, pine nuts & white raisins
Meatballs$2.50
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.50
Egg frittata, 20 month aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, house made honey-garlic may on ciabatta
CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$8.99
Thin, crispy breaded chicken with arugula, tomato & our signature vinaigrette on ciabatta
ROMA SANDWICH$8.99
20 month aged prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula, signature vinaigrette on baguette
CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH$10.99
Chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made honey-garlic mayo on a sub roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken, spring miz, walnuts, dry cranberries, goat cheese, plum tomatoes served with our signature vinaigrette
Chicken Cutlet - Side$4.99
Location

Easton PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Kang Thai French

Don Juan Mex Grill

Three Mugs Pub

Your Friendly Hometown Pub
Three Mugs Pub, was established in 2016. Located in Wilson Borough, PA, this hometown pub strives on putting out Quality Food and Quality Service.
Stop by for a pint of one of our ever changing 12 beers on draft, choose from over 50 domestic, imported and craft bottles or try one of our delicious homemade cocktails!
Come join us for lunch or dinner and enjoy one of our many Appetizers, Entrees and Hand Helds that use all natural ingredients.
Sit back, relax and feel at home with a seat at the bar, dining room or our outdoor patio. At Three Mugs Pub, we want to make sure each experience you have with us is great one.
​Welcome Home!

Wiz Kidz

Cheesesteaks, Pierogies, Fries & Shakes!

