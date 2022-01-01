Pelons Baja Grill
RED MILL LOCATION:
Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!
2212 General Booth blvd #200
Popular Items
Location
2212 General Booth blvd #200
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Egg Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
New Realm Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Malbon Bros BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Casual Dining. WOW Experience.
We proudly DO NOT have any microwaves or fryers in our restaurant!