Go
Toast

Pelons Baja Grill

RED MILL LOCATION:
Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!

2212 General Booth blvd #200

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
4oz Chips & Guacamole$4.25
Ingredients in both chunky and smooth guacamole cannot be modified
*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
The Dude$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
3-Fish Tacos$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
4oz Chips & Queso$3.95
Ingredients in queso cannot be modified
Hang Ten$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
Quesadilla$8.75
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
Churros$3.25
Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar
California$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
Elote Corn$4.50
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese and chile lime seasoning
See full menu

Location

2212 General Booth blvd #200

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Egg Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Realm Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malbon Bros BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Casual Dining. WOW Experience.
We proudly DO NOT have any microwaves or fryers in our restaurant!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston