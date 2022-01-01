Pembroke Hill School
Concessions stand for Pembroke Hill School
5121 State Line Road
Popular Items
Location
5121 State Line Road
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Conroy's Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Thai Food prepared with love.
Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches
Bay Area influenced sandwiches with a Kansas City twist. We are the first sandwich shop in town to introduce Dutch Crunch Bread to KC. #deliciousnessawaits