Go
Toast

Pembroke Hill School

Concessions stand for Pembroke Hill School

5121 State Line Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke$2.00
Jumbo Cookie$1.00
Bottled Sweet Tea$2.00
Gatorade$2.00
Nacho Cheese Cup$2.00
Reeses Peanut Butter Cups$2.00
Traditional Bratwurst$3.00
Bottled Water$1.00
Jumbo Salted Pretzel with Cheese$5.00
Four Cheese Pizza$6.00
Homemade marinara, 4 cheese blend, roasted garlic oil, Italian herb blend
See full menu

Location

5121 State Line Road

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Conroy's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Thai Food prepared with love.

Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Bay Area influenced sandwiches with a Kansas City twist. We are the first sandwich shop in town to introduce Dutch Crunch Bread to KC. #deliciousnessawaits

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston