Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Pendleton

Go
Pendleton restaurants
Toast

Pendleton restaurants that serve pies

Oregon Grain Growers image

PIZZA • GRILL

Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery

511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton

Avg 4.8 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slasher Pie$27.00
roasted poblano sauce - hard salami - italian sausage - mozzarella - caramelized onions - pickled poblano peppers
More about Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co image

 

The Great Pacific

403 S Main St, Pendleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunny Pied Up (18")$30.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack
Sunny Pied Up (10")$16.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack
More about The Great Pacific

Browse other tasty dishes in Pendleton

Caramel Cake

Milkshakes

Mushroom Burgers

Salmon

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Pendleton to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston