Penguin Ed's BBQ

Family owned and operated local business. Fast-casual BBQ. Come in and enjoy!

2773 Mission

Popular Items

1 lb Pulled Pork$16.50
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad$9.25
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
BBQ Plate #2$14.25
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
BBQ Plate #1$12.50
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Loaded Baked Potato*$8.95
1 lb Idaho potato served with butter, sour cream, mushrooms, broccoli, cheddar, bacon, and ranch.
Add any meat for 3.00
Bun(s)$0.50
Hamburger Bun. Specify quantity
Lg. Smoked Chicken Salad$10.75
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Toast$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)$29.95
1 lb of pulled pork or polish sausage, 2 pints of side orders, 4 buns, and your choice of BBQ sauce. Substitute chicken or beef for upcharge
Location

2773 Mission

Fayetteville AR

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
