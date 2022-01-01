Go
A small apartment and 2 friends that became brothers decided to start this project in the middle of 2018, inviting friends to try a succulent sandwich full of meat with special sauces, basic idea but difficult to match the taste, both working in different areas away from food, they were craving that memory from Venezuela. November 2019 was the moment that they decided to open the company, full of dreams and ideas finally became true on march 27 2020 was the day that PEPITAZO open the doors for the public in the middle of the pandemic, pick up and delivery were the only way to serve pepitos but they still gave the best in the city of Duluth.

Popular Items

French Fries$2.99
Lomito$13.99
Tenderloin mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top
Chicken Crispy$13.99
fried chicken tenders with american cheese and parmesan cheese
EL TAJADAS$13.99
Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon with sweet plantain and llanero cheese on top
Primavera$13.99
Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese, mushrooms and corn
Churros Clasicos$8.99
5 pcs of churros
Classic Burger$6.99
Single patty with american cheese and bacon
California$13.99
Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with grated mozarella corn and slices of bacon on top
Tequenos$6.99
Mozzarella Cheese sticks venezuelan style
Mushrooms$13.99
Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with sauteed mushrooms, garlic butter and onions
Location

3099 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 209-B

Duluth GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
