Pete's Brass Rail and Car Wash
One of the Bay Area's finest brew-pub style restaurants! Casual family dining for all generations, with an amazing litany of craft beers on draft and mouth-watering food choices to dine on!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
201 Hartz Ave • $$
Location
201 Hartz Ave
Danville CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
