Pete's Brass Rail and Car Wash

One of the Bay Area's finest brew-pub style restaurants! Casual family dining for all generations, with an amazing litany of craft beers on draft and mouth-watering food choices to dine on!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

201 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1270 reviews)

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

201 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
