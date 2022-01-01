Go
Toast

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

Thanks for visiting Picante Martin's. We're the Party Tray King! Authentic Mexican Food is our strength, but our Untraditional Mexican Food is mighty delicious too! Please follow your navigation and keep an eye out for "Smart Kitchens". We're inside of "Smart Kitchens". Ring our doorbell inside the lobby. It's a Ghost Kitchen.

17951 skypark circle unit f

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asada (Thin-cut grilled steak) Burrito$11.00
Quesadillas$7.50
Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
#3 Item Combo Plate$13.00
Image is example of #3 Combo. Image shows #3 combo with three enchiladas. You can choose any delicious three items for your combo from our list.
#2 Item Combo Plate$11.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
Personal Size Bag of Chips$1.00
2.oz Salsa$1.00
Picante's Famous Chicken Soup$9.00
Breakfast Burritos$7.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
1 Crispy Taco$3.50
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
See full menu

Location

17951 skypark circle unit f

irvine CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A Cup Of SUSHI

No reviews yet

A Cup Of SUSHI combines traditional Japanese ingredients and flavors and reimagines them for the busy lifestyles and sophisticated palates of today’s young, urban professionals.
Choose from a wide variety of flavors to suit to your mood and appetite and enjoy different textures and flavors with every mouthful!

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!

Tahdig Tacos Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Goban

No reviews yet

New Style of Rice Bowl and Box
Quick, bold and delicious~

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston