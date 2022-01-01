Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
8551 NW 5380 ST
Popular Items
Location
8551 NW 5380 ST
DORAL FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Doral Della Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Doral
The Doral Yard
Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.
Barbakoa
Come in and enjoy!