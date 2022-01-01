Go
Toast

Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

8551 NW 5380 ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
Yuca a la Huancaina$7.50
Fried yuca, huancaina sauce.
Causa Sampler$10.00
1 Causa tartar, 1 causa crocante, 1 causa de pollo
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Chaufa de Mariscos$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Tostones$13.00
Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Chaufa de Pollo$18.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken, scambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
See full menu

Location

8551 NW 5380 ST

DORAL FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doral Della Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Doral

The Doral Yard

No reviews yet

Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.

Barbakoa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston