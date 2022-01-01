Go
Pizza Lovers

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1860 N Nob Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Roll Each$1.00
Garlic Roll 6x5$5.00
Metro Amalfi$24.40
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella & basil.
Build your own 22 inch$19.90
Our 22' inch customizable pizza!
Amalfi$13.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, Italian parmesan cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing.
Diavola$14.50
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami calabrese & red pepper.
Margherita$11.95
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil.
Pepperoni$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Margherita Pizza Metro$19.90
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, mozzarella & basil.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1860 N Nob Hill Rd

Plantation FL

Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
