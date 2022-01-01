Go
Toast

East Side Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

800 41st Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
The Cuban$13.75
Frankie's famous Carnitas-style pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, pickles and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Ranch$0.75
18" Half & Half
Pleasure Burger$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Bowl Pozole$14.00
FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF]
Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro.
(16 oz. bowl)
Rio Del Mar$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Thai Peanut Ginger Crunch$12.50
Napa cabbage, red bell peppers, cucumbers, sunflower sprouts, carrots and cilantro. Tossed with our house Thai peanut ginger dressing*.
(NOTE: dressing ingredients contain peanuts and honey.)
ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00
ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00
Wings$10.75
8 Chicken wings, crisped to perfection.
Served with celery and carrots. [GF]
CHOICE OF SAUCE: Nekkid / Smokey BBQ / Frank's Classic / Mango-Sambal / Dr. Jones' Habanero en Fuego Sauce
CHOICE OF HOUSE-MADE DIP: Ranch / Blue cheese
{WEDNESDAY WINGS: 3.00 OFF!!!}
Ryan's Bowl$13.99
See full menu

Location

800 41st Avenue

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Pleasure Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Point Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zelda's On the Beach

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston