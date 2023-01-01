Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Cake
Plymouth restaurants that serve cake
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE CHEESECAKE
$5.50
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
Castaways Family Diner
2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth
Avg 4.4
(589 reviews)
Silver Dollar Cakes
$5.99
12 or 6 Silver Dollar-Sized Pancakes
More about Castaways Family Diner
