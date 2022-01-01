Go
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

3482 Silver Lake rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Trash Can Nachos$14.99
Quesadilla$10.99
Traditional Wings$11.99
Lodge Burger$12.99
Boom Boom Shrimp$11.99
Boneless Wings$11.99
Fish Tacos$13.99
Coconut Shrimp$11.00
Tiki Tenders$12.99
Cheese Pizza$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3482 Silver Lake rd

Fenton MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
