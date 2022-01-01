Go
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5441 High Crossing Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings 24$25.00
3 Soft Shell Tacos$10.00
Pooley’s Burger$11.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
Beer Soaked Fried Cod (5 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY$15.00
Chicken Wings 16$20.00
Pooley’s Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ranch$0.50
Beer Soaked Fried Cod (3 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY$11.00
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5441 High Crossing Blvd

Madison WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
