Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
5441 High Crossing Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5441 High Crossing Blvd
Madison WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Erin's Snug Irish Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
Bowlavard Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Ugly Apple Cafe
Come in and enjoy!