Portage Bay Cafe

local. organic. sustainable.

2821 NW Market Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Fonte Coffee$4.00
Organic, fair-trade, dark roasted and blended especially for us
Staff Love$1.00
Side Organic Roasted Potatoes$3.00
Pancakes$13.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Side Hills Pepper Bacon$5.50
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Phil's Breakfast$13.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and house-made toast
Location

2821 NW Market Suite C

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
