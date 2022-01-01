Go
Toast

Portland Cider House

The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland.
With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America.
Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.

3638 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PCC English Pub (19.2oz Can To-Go)$4.00
6.7% ABV
Semi-dry. Traditional English cider apple varieties from Yamhill county, aged for 12 months, and blended with NW dessert apples.
PCC Pineapple Rose (19.2 oz Can To-Go)$4.00
5.2% ABV
Bursting with juicy fresh pineapple with a naturally pink hue from a splash of NW grown blueberries.
PCC Blueberry Bourbon (19.2 oz Can To-Go)$4.00
PCC True Brut (19.2 oz can to-go)$4.00
6.9% ABV
Dry w/ Champagne Yeast
PCC Kinda Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)$4.00
6.9% ABV
Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.
LA FAMILIA - Guava (19.2 oz Can To-Go)$4.00
5.2% ABV
Semi-sweet guava cider from Salem, OR
Tart, tropical, citrus.
19 ACRES Cherry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)$6.00
5.5% ABV
Semi-sweet w/ Oregon cherries.
Beaverton, OR
See full menu

Location

3638 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CUBO

No reviews yet

CUBO is now serving up Caribbean vibes, Cuban flavors, pouring tropical cocktails and beer for outdoor dining on SE Hawthorne. You can also order pick up for individual meals, NEW family style meals to feed your whole crew, or large catering orders.

Harlow SE Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love.

Fried Egg I'm In Love

No reviews yet

Sunny counter service cafe with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, coffee, and mimosas.

Cicoria Pizzeria

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pizzeria and bar by Ava Gene's. Serving party-cut pizza, appetizers, seasonal salads, desserts and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston