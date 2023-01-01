Nachos in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve nachos
Donut Distillery - Portsmouth
416 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth
|Nachos and cheese supreme
|$9.00
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
4623 Gallia Street, New Boston
|Super Nachos
|$39.99
We’ve got you covered for the big game or any occasion! Get a massive full pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.50
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
|Fajita Nachos ⭐️
|$14.25
Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip.