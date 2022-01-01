Go
Toast

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

Carryout and delivery available!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

210 N Market St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel$3.29
Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone$8.99
Chocolate Chips$3.99
Butter & Salt Pretzel$3.29
8" Cheese Pizza$7.25
Grilled Chicken Pesto$8.99
Plain Wrapped Dog$4.99
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
8" Pepperoni Pizza$8.50
12" Cheese Pizza$12.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 N Market St

Frederick MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

White Rabbit Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewer's Alley

No reviews yet

Frederick's First Brew Pub

Pistarro's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Isabella's

No reviews yet

Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston