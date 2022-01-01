Go
Toast

Prime 47

Our fine dining steak house is sure to leave your friends and family with a long lasting impression of good food, wine and service.

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prodigy Burger Bar

No reviews yet

We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.

Cafe Patachou

No reviews yet

Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go orders and online curbside carryout from 8am - 3pm Monday through Sunday.

Greenleaf Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Explore the World, one Pizza at a Time!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston