Cake in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve cake
More about Small World Coffee
Small World Coffee
14 Witherspoon St, Princeton
|Apple Cake
|$3.95
House-made apple cake from Grandma's recipe. Made with apples from Terhune Orchards.
More about Arlee's Raw Blends
Arlee's Raw Blends
246 Nassau Street, Princeton
|AVOCADO CHEESE CAKE
|$59.99
Avocado, Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
100% ORGANIC
|BLUEBERRY CHEESE CAKE
|$59.99
Blueberry, Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
100% ORGANIC
More about Small World Coffee
Small World Coffee
254 Nassau St., Princeton
|Tiramisu Cake Cup (Gluten Free)
|$5.95
|Apple Cake
|$3.95
House-made apple cake from Grandma's recipe. Made with apples from Terhune Orchards.
|Chocolate Ganache Cake Cup (Gluten Free)
|$5.95
More about Arlee's Raw Blends
Arlee's Raw Blends
14 Witherspoon Street, Princeton
|VANILLA CASHEW CHEESE CAKE
|$69.99
Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt
100% ORGANIC
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|Mini Chocolate Almond Flour Cake
|$2.00
Light and soft chocolate cake made with almond flour and Belgian chocolate
|APPLE CAKE - Almond Flour
|$4.50
Gluten Free - Traditional French Apple Cake made with Almond Flour and thin layers of apple