Cake in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve cake

Small World Coffee

14 Witherspoon St, Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Cake$3.95
House-made apple cake from Grandma's recipe. Made with apples from Terhune Orchards.
Arlee's Raw Blends

246 Nassau Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO CHEESE CAKE$59.99
Avocado, Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
100% ORGANIC
BLUEBERRY CHEESE CAKE$59.99
Blueberry, Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
100% ORGANIC
Small World Coffee

254 Nassau St., Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake Cup (Gluten Free)$5.95
Apple Cake$3.95
House-made apple cake from Grandma's recipe. Made with apples from Terhune Orchards.
Chocolate Ganache Cake Cup (Gluten Free)$5.95
Arlee's Raw Blends

14 Witherspoon Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VANILLA CASHEW CHEESE CAKE$69.99
Cashew, Almond, Dates, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt, Agave
Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt
100% ORGANIC
The Blue Bears Special Meals

301 N Harrisson St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Chocolate Almond Flour Cake$2.00
Light and soft chocolate cake made with almond flour and Belgian chocolate
APPLE CAKE - Almond Flour$4.50
Gluten Free - Traditional French Apple Cake made with Almond Flour and thin layers of apple
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless chocolate cake$5.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
Chocolate Cake Donut$2.25
