Chili in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Toast

Princeton restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Lan Ramen

4 Hulfish Street, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S4 Spicy Fish Fillet in Chili Bowl$24.00
"A bowl of Fish fillet, along with stacks of bean sprouts and baby leek, dipped in red hot Chili Bowl. Numbing with Sichuan peppercorn
Spice level ***"
B4 Beef in Hot Chili Bowl$22.00
"Slices of Beef dipped in Red Hot Chili Bowl along with a stack of bean sprouts and baby nappa, topped with finely grounded peppercorn
Spice level ***"
The Blue Bears Special Meals image

 

The Blue Bears Special Meals

301 N Harrisson St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEAFOOD - CALABRIAN SCAMPI SAUCE: CALAMARI, SHRIMP, MILD CALABRIAN CHILI, LEMON JUICE, WHITE WINE, SPRING MEDLEY$18.00
