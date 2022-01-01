Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Proof hand crafts artisanal pizza and house made pastas to create the very best dining experience in Tucson. Using only the finest grade Italian double zero flour gives Proof Artisanal Pizza its deliciously chewy crust and unique flavors. Come join us for the exceptional food, service and outdoor dining experiences in the city.
Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson's premier restaurant locations!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
4340 N Campbell Ave • $$
Location
4340 N Campbell Ave
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
