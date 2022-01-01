Go
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

Proof hand crafts artisanal pizza and house made pastas to create the very best dining experience in Tucson. Using only the finest grade Italian double zero flour gives Proof Artisanal Pizza its deliciously chewy crust and unique flavors. Come join us for the exceptional food, service and outdoor dining experiences in the city.
Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson's premier restaurant locations!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

4340 N Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Pear$12.00
spinach, shaved red onion, gorgonzola, wine poached bartlett pear, toasted walnut, balsamic vinaigrette
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
Figlet$17.00
fig onion marmalade, goat cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic oil, prosciutto, arugula, black pepper
Mom & Dad's Pizza$17.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom
Caesar$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
Green Machine$17.00
pesto, cream, arugula, sunflower seeds, grana padano, basil fettuccine
served with sliced filone toast
Mozz Bites$11.00
breaded, fried, red sauce, herbs
The Proof$18.00
pomodoro, pepperoni, finocchiona, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, thyme
Margherita Pizza$15.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, heirloom tomatoes, basil oil
The Big Cheese Pizza$14.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, romano, provolone
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4340 N Campbell Ave

Tucson AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

