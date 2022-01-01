Go
Protagonist Beer - LoSo

Sip on Protagonist beer straight from the source at our flagship 15-barrel brewery. Watch our pizza chefs toss dough into 28” pies. With over 20,000 sq ft, there’s plenty of room to spread out over three bars, a barrel room, mezzanine bourbon lounge and heated outdoor patio.
Not into beer or pizza? You’re crazy, but in luck. We have an extensive cocktail list, full bar and plenty of choices for wine drinkers. Our kitchen offers snacks, delicious salads, hot appetizers and a few treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.

227 Southside Dr

Popular Items

Tommy Callahan Slice$8.00
Meat Lovers Slice
Lando Calrissian Slice$8.00
Supreme Slice
Ranch$0.25
Large Caesar Cardini$9.00
Romaine, Grated Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
Large Otto$9.00
Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, English Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
BYO Slice$6.00
Build Your Own Slice
Peter Parker Slice$8.00
Veggie Slice
Marinara
Large Bob Ross$10.00
Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Chopped Pecans, Goat Cheese, House Made Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette
Small Jack Dawson$5.00
Romaine, English Cucumber, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzerella, House-made Croutons
Location

227 Southside Dr

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
