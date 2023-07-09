Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rally Charlotte 101 Southside Drive

101 Southside Drive

Charlotte, NC 28208

Pizza

LOSO Don't Care

$15.00

Tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, wild oregano

Queen City

$22.00

Black truffle vinaigrette, shiitake mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, Manchego, lemon oil, arugula

The Backhand

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Calabrian chilies, Tomato sauce, fior de latte, spicy honey, fennel pollen

The Dink

$20.00

pesto, Smoked mozzarella, aged provolone, parmesan, hazelnuts

The Eleanor

$16.00

Pepperoni, Pesto, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Rosemary

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomato sauce

Greens & Bowls

The Simple Salad

$10.00

Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Carrot, Orange, Candied Pecans House vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Herbed Croutons, shaved parmesan, garlic Caesar

Cajun Grain Bowl

$19.00

cajun spiced chicken, brown rice, avocado, pickled onion, roasted red peppers, lime vinaigrette, mango pico, avocado

Grilled Pita Salad

$15.00

Lentil Hummus, tzatziki, pickled cucumber, arugula, pepperoncini, mint, sunflower seeds, Cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Hanging Skewers

Aji Amarillo Shrimp Kebab

$21.00

Served with fries and red chimichurri

Lemongrass Chicken Kebab

$19.00

Served with fries and red chimichurri

Moroccan Halloumi Kebab

$18.00

Served with fries and red chimichurri

Sharing Kebabs

$38.00

chicken, halloumi and steak & lamb kofta. served with pita, fresno slaw and charred-onion tzatziki

Zatar Spiced Steak & Lamb Kebab

$21.00

Served with fries and red chimichurri

Tacos

Al Pastor

$4.50

grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro

Carne Asada

$5.50

grilled steak, blistered serranos, oaxaca cheese, lime crema

Chicken Tinga

$4.50

Avocado, cotija, lime crema

Green Chile Adobo Shrimp

$5.50

crispy corn tortilla, queso fresco, chipotle crema, shredded lettuce

Handhelds

Rally Smash Burger

$18.00

Double patty smash burger, dill pickles, iceburg lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, rally sauce, Aged white cheddar, potato bun

Hot Chicken Sando

$16.00

chili crunch, lime crema curtido, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche

Heirloom Tomato "BLT"

$16.00

Bacon, heirloom tomato, pesto mayo, arugula, thick-cut multigrain loaf

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta roll, Manchego cheese, green goddess, bibb lettuce, pickled jalapeno

Snacks & Bites

Ahi Tuna "Nachos"

$21.00

Sesame Tuna, tortilla, mango, avocado, wasabi-ginger mayo, shaved cabbage, smoked trout roe

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$15.00

orange gochujang, cucumber kimchi salad

Lemongrass Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Marinated chicken, carrot, iceburg lettuce, mint, cilantro, jicama-cucumber , tamari-peanut sauce

Elote Corn Ribs

$11.00

Cotija Cheese Ancho Chili aioli, cilantro, elotes things

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$13.00

chili, garlic, mint, yuzu yogurt tahini, sea salt

Kong Bak Bao

$13.00

Crispy Pork Belly, green apple slaw, bang bang sauce, cilantro, scallions

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$15.00

crispy sushi rice squares, spicy tune, jalapeno, spicy citrus drizzle

Beets & Berries

$11.00

calamansi-marinated golden and red beets, whipped ricotta, black berries, nuts and seeds

Onigiri Three Ways

$13.00

daily selection

Rally Fries

$9.00

za’atar spiced, served with lemon aioli and sumac ranch

Boards

Southern Board

$21.00

Deviled Eggs with smoked trout roe, pimento cheese, Shredded Carolina style pork, Cheddar biscuits, B&B Pickles, black eye pea relish, hot pepper jelly

Summer In The Carolinas

$23.00

Burrata with blistered tomatoes, Romesco Sauce, prosciutto wrapped melons, Castelvetrano tapenade, pepita crunch, Mora, toasted ciabatta

Spanish Riviera

$26.00

Papas brava, serrano ham, marinated olives, stuffed dates, fig jam, beet marmalade, marcona almonds, Heirloom pan con tomate, boquerones

Dip It

$18.00

Charred-onion tzatziki, yellow lentil hummus, heirloom carrots and fresh local crudite vegetables, warm pita & house-made potato chips

Sweets

Liege Waffle Ice Cream Sando

$9.00

cinnamon ice cream, chocolate glaze or toasted coconut

House-Made Fresh Fruit Ice-Pop

$5.00

Raspberry lime and tangerine

Pavlova Board

$15.00

Baked lemon-hazelnut meringue, strawberry jam, lemon curd, salted caramel, fresh fruit, whipped cream

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rally Entertainment is a leisure and entertainment company focused on bringing people together through pickleball, exceptional food and drink, and competitive socializing experiences.

Location

101 Southside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

