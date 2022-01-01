Clams in
DownCity
/
Providence
/
DownCity
/
Clams
DownCity restaurants that serve clams
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
No reviews yet
Clam Cakes
Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder Cup
$6.50
Traditional New England clam chowder
More about CAV
