Go
Toast

Pueblito Viejo Miami

Come in and enjoy!

8285 SW 40 St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanada de Carne$2.00
Empanadas de Carne
Colombian Turnover Stuffed with Beef and Potatoes
(1 por orden / 1 per order)
Arepa Frita Pueblito Viejo (Con Queso)$5.00
Fried Arepa Stuffed with Colombian White Cheese
See full menu

Location

8285 SW 40 St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Carreta Bird Road

No reviews yet

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

Sushi Ko

No reviews yet

Creative sushi meets Japanese staples in a casual restaurant environment. Come in and enjoy!

El Chalan Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Karla Cuban Bakery

No reviews yet

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston