Quemar
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1201 Laskin Road #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1201 Laskin Road #100, Virginia Beach VA 23451
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
Come on in and enjoy! We are located within 5 minutes of the beach resort without the crowds. Northern Italian themed menu with several selections of fresh fish and steaks.
501 Bar & City Grill
Founded in 1989 Five01 City Grill has catered to locals with the finest cuisine.
Eurasia
Come in and enjoy!!
Bay Local Eatery
Come in and enjoy!