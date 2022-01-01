Quincy cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Quincy
More about Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
615 Hampshire St, Quincy
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$10.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
|Thyme Square Burger
|$12.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, house-smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
|French Macaron
|$2.25
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
More about Calftown Cafe
Calftown Cafe
432 S. 8th Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|The Special - Buffalo Chicken
|$7.00
Sliced buffalo chicken / provolone / buffalo sauce / romaine / ranch / Thyme Square bread
|Italian Combo
|$7.00
salami / ham / turkey / provolone / balsamic / boston hots / Thyme Square bread
|Chips
|$1.50
Bag O' Chips
More about Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
150 S. 48th St., Quincy
|Popular items
|Classic Sausage
|$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, sage sausage, aged cheddar & aioli.
|Classic Bacon
|$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, house-cured bacon, aged cheddar & aioli.
|Traditional French Macaron
|$2.25
Baked meringue cookies stuffed with buttercream or chocolate ganache in festive, holiday colors! Traditional French-style & naturally gluten-free.