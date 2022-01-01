Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quincy cafés you'll love

Quincy restaurants
Must-try cafés in Quincy

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

615 Hampshire St, Quincy

Avg 4.8 (2500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$10.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
Thyme Square Burger$12.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, house-smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
French Macaron$2.25
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
More about Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
Calftown Cafe image

 

Calftown Cafe

432 S. 8th Street, Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Special - Buffalo Chicken$7.00
Sliced buffalo chicken / provolone / buffalo sauce / romaine / ranch / Thyme Square bread
Italian Combo$7.00
salami / ham / turkey / provolone / balsamic / boston hots / Thyme Square bread
Chips$1.50
Bag O' Chips
More about Calftown Cafe
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar image

 

Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

150 S. 48th St., Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sausage$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, sage sausage, aged cheddar & aioli.
Classic Bacon$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, house-cured bacon, aged cheddar & aioli.
Traditional French Macaron$2.25
Baked meringue cookies stuffed with buttercream or chocolate ganache in festive, holiday colors! Traditional French-style & naturally gluten-free.
More about Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

