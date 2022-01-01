Shrimp salad in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|SHRIMP SALAD
|$13.99
Sautéed scampi-style shrimp atop crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Buffalo Shrimp Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side