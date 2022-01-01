Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD$13.99
Sautéed scampi-style shrimp atop crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

