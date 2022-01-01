Steak salad in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|LUNCH CHEESE STEAK SALAD
|$9.99
|CHEESE STEAK SALAD
|$12.25
Sautéed steak, onions, green peppers and mushrooms over a bed of crisp romaine with tomatoes and melted cheese.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled marinated steak, grape tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh grated parmesan & croutons