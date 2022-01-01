Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve steak salad

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Bourbon Steak Salad$9.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH CHEESE STEAK SALAD$9.99
CHEESE STEAK SALAD$12.25
Sautéed steak, onions, green peppers and mushrooms over a bed of crisp romaine with tomatoes and melted cheese.
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled marinated steak, grape tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh grated parmesan & croutons
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

