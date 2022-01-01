Go
Ralph's on the Park

Voted a "Top 10" Restaurant by NOLA.com readers and offering the city's best view of the majestic oak trees of City Park, Ralph's on the Park dishes up award-winning contemporary Creole cuisine amidst relaxed, casual elegance. Chef Knut Mjelde's fresh takes on New Orleans favorites showcase the finest seasonal Gulf seafood, premium meats, and locally sourced produce.
Ralph's on the Park's Friday Lunch is a freewheeling New Orleans tradition. Weekend Brunch is a festive occasion featuring inspired egg entrées paired with perennial favorites Turtle Soup and City Park Salad. Dinner draws locals longing to celebrate - something, anything! with good company, creative cooking, and well-crafted cocktails.
Per the City of New Orleans, beginning Monday, August 16, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required to enter the restaurant.

900 City Park Ave

Popular Items

Grilled Romaine Salad$10.00
Wedge Salad$10.00
Biscuit$6.00
Blackened Fish$28.00
roasted sweet potatoes, braised greens and remoulade
Pan Seared Chicken$22.00
chicken demi glace, roasted root vegetable, sauteed mushrooms
City Park Salad$11.00
baby red oak, roaine, Granny Smith apples, Stilton blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon
Praline Bread Pudding$9.00
brown butter caramel, candied pecans
Seared Scallops$32.00
butternut squash with Winter spices, roasted garlic, petite mustard greens, shallot vinaigrette
Grilled Filet$41.00
roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, bearnaise
Brown Butter Fish$27.00
baby grean beans with vidalia onion, roasted fingerling potatoes, brown butter glacage, almond butter
Location

900 City Park Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
