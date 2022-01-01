Redbones BBQ Restaurant
BBQ Restaurant and Bar, Dine-In, Take-Out, Delivery, Catering.
55 CHESTER ST
Location
55 CHESTER ST
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Diva Indian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
American Flatbread
Classic candlepin bowling, organic pizza, full bar.
Very active in fundraising for our local community. Located in Historic Davis Square in Somerville MA.
Grainmaker
Come in and enjoy!