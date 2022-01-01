Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Redlands

Redlands restaurants
Redlands restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Fried Crispy Chicken, brioche bun, awesome sauce, housemade coleslaw, pickle slice
More about JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Jack's Barbecue

2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands

Avg 4.2 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich, Side and Drink$9.99
Hand pulled chicken combined with our own chicken salad dressing along with lettuce, tomato on a griddle toasted house bun. Includes choice of side dish & regular size fountain drink.
More about Hickory Jack's Barbecue

