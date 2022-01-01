Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Reed City
/
Reed City
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Reed City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
GRILL
Buckboard Bar and Grille
108 W UPTON AVE, Reed City
Avg 4.4
(215 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.00
Real Wisconsin mozzarella dipped in a light golden batter.
More about Buckboard Bar and Grille
ICE CREAM • GRILL
Seven Slot Grille
113 N Chestnut St, Reed City
Avg 4.5
(1162 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.25
More about Seven Slot Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Reed City
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
More near Reed City to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(503 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston