Chips and salsa in Northwest Reno

Northwest Reno restaurants
Northwest Reno restaurants that serve chips and salsa

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
More about Buenos Grill
Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa
More about Peavine Taphouse

