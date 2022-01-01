Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Northwest Reno
/
Reno
/
Northwest Reno
/
Chips And Salsa
Northwest Reno restaurants that serve chips and salsa
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
Avg 3.7
(409 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
More about Buenos Grill
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa
More about Peavine Taphouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest Reno
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Tacos
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Nachos
More near Northwest Reno to explore
South Reno
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston