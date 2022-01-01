Go
Retro Metro

Bringing Metro back old school!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

2150 W Republic Rd

Popular Items

Chocolate Torte$7.50
Yoakam$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
Caesar - Side Salad$7.00
Nov 1994. Romaine lettuce & our original Caesar dressing. Parmesan crostini.
Full Wampler Pasta$26.00
Sep 2008. Chicken Parmesan on a bed of garlic linguine, red sauced Angel Hair pasta. *GF Pasta available per request*
Half Gaska$10.00
Oct 2007. Brie, goat cheese, onion, roasted garlic & apple butter puff pastry. Balsamic & peppercorn supreme, chicken & prosciutto. Parmesan crisp & apple slices. (1 pastry)
Parker Calamari$15.00
Nov 2021. Flour and black pepper dusted squid and red pepper fries tossed with parmesan and lemon. Red sauce and bourbon general sauce.
M+K Sliders$15.00
April 2019. Waygu burger, melted provel, bacon & bourbon aioli. Parmesan Rosemary fries.
Half Flash Fried Spinach$10.00
Nov 1994. Crispy baby spinach, tossed with parmesan, lemon squeeze, garlic & sea salt.
Full Flash Fried Spinach$15.00
Nov 1994. Crispy baby spinach, tossed with parmesan, lemon squeeze, garlic & sea salt.
Wedge - Full$12.00
Nov 2021. Iceberg wedge, goat cheese, and gorgonzola dressing, candied toasted pecans, blackberries and bacon.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

2150 W Republic Rd

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
