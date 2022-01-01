Go
Toast

Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara

1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stella Mare's

No reviews yet

Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar.
French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.

Los Altos Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shaker Mill

No reviews yet

Cuban inspired cocktails on California's central coast

D'angelo's Bakery

No reviews yet

Offers breakfast and lunch every day. There is also a bakery and a cafeteria.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston