Cheesecake in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve cheesecake

SALADS • SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Majestic Kitchen

1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$7.47
More about Majestic Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake$7.50
Plain Cheesecake$6.00
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

