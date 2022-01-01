Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

Tarry Lodge

No reviews yet

Tarry Lodge is Italian style, with subtle yet distinct tributes to Westport. A black and white oyster tile floor is punctuated by a custom inlayed mosaic design.

Tarry Lodge offers an impressive wine list and menu that includes house-made pasta, fritti and meats cooked over a grill. The restaurant’s pizza bar is wrapped around an oven crafted by Valoriani, the storied family operation that has constructed ovens outside of Florence since 1890.

Whether enjoying a lively dinner with friends, having a bite between classes, or celebrating a special occasion, Tarry Lodge has you covered.

