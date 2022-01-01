Go
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & Restaurant features the freshest sustainably harvested fish, authentic Italian and Italian American dishes and pastas, aged steaks, wood-fired pizza, wood-grilled burgers, and creative cocktails, craft beers on tap and extensive wines. Enjoy year-round outdoor dining in private cabanas, seating in the bar or our main dining room with its centerpiece stone fireplace. We offer curbside carry-out and our own local delivery service.
The Lobster Shack is our carry out seafood shack featuring the freshest lobster rolls, jumbo lump crab cakes, fish tacos and burgers.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pasta alla Vodka$19.00
touch of cream
CT Lobster Roll$24.95
warm lobster, butter-toasted brioche roll, bibb lettuce, drawn butter, slaw
Chicken Marsala$26.00
mushrooms, Marsala wine-butter sauce, spaghetti
Wood-Grilled Salmon$30.00
smokey bourbon-cider glaze, whipped parsnips, shaved brussels sprouts
Large Cheese Pizza Americana$20.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce
Small Organic Baby Arugula Salad$10.00
chevre, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, fresh pear, balsamic vinaigrette
Maine Style Roll$24.95
chilled lobster 'salad' with mayo, celery and scallions, bibb lettuce, butter-toasted brioche roll, slaw
Steakhouse Burger$16.00
bibb lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion, brioche bun, fries and pickle
Pasta Bolognese$22.00
ragu of beef, pork and veal
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
herb panko, mozzarella, tomato sauce, spaghetti
Location

540 Riverside Avenue

Westport CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

