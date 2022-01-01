Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Bleu Salad$12.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Steak with Salad Bar$9.49
More about The Great 611 Steak Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Garlic Parmesan

Tacos

French Fries

Chili

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston