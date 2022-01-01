Go
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street

Popular Items

Pizza Roll$4.00
Chicken Kabob Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken kabob with feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
Chicken Finger Dinner$15.00
Fresh crispy chicken fingers served with French fries and Cole slaw.
Regular Beef Sandwich$8.50
Regular roast beef on a seeded roll.
Small Fry$4.00
Super Beef Sandwich$9.50
Super roast beef served on a onion roll.
Junior Beef Sandwich$7.50
Junior roast beef served on a plain roll.
Location

752 Bennington Street

East Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
