Chicken teriyaki in Rutherford

Rutherford restaurants
Rutherford restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Big Bowls Little Plates image

 

Dumpling Dojo

16 Glen Rd, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$0.00
Tender, juicy chicken glazed with our Teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of base.
More about Dumpling Dojo
Item pic

BBQ

Ondubu

73 PARK AVE, RUTHERFORD

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Udon
Stir-fried udon with chicken teriyaki and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bap
Stir-fried Chicken Teriyaki and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
CHICKEN TERIYAKI (LUNCH)$10.99
Sizzling Stone Bowl w/ choice of
Japanese thick noodle or Rice topped with
vegetable.
More about Ondubu

