Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

700 East Sonterra Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2320 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 East Sonterra Blvd

San Antonio TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Smashin Crab

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston