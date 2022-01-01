Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza in Salem

14 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken on a layer of romaine lettuce, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Chicken Strip Salad$10.49
Homemade Chicken strips on a layer of romaine lettuce, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Salad Sub$10.49
chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Salem

211 E Main St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$10.25
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
More about Macado's - Salem

