French fries in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve french fries
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza in Salem
14 E Main St, Salem
|Side of french fries
|$3.50
|French Fries
|$5.49
Our delicious Crunchy French Fries are Deep-fried until Golden-Brown
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
131 E Main St, Salem
|French Fries
|$2.99
Takeout trick: Add cheese to these bad boys to make the trip home taste better.
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.99
Boom! Best fries in Salem. Throw some cheese and bacon on these bad boys for some extra fun.