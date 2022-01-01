Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bread pudding

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
Bread Pudding a la Mode$8.25
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding image

 

Carson Kitchen SLC

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
More about Carson Kitchen SLC
Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Bread Pudding$4.95
A classic made from scratch white bread & custard. Baked & glazed.
Raspberry Lemon Bread Pudding$4.95
Scratch-made bread and custard topped with fresh raspberries and a tangy lemon glaze
Pumpkin Bread Pudding$4.95
Classic English style. Scratch-made bread with pumpkin and warm fall-spiced custard.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thinking About Love Bread Pudding$9.00
*Contains Nuts*
A decadent Peach Bread Pudding drizzled with Brown Ale Dulce De Leche. Served warm.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Item pic

 

Tamarind

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding (Banh Chuoi)$4.50
Banh Chuoi
Coconut Cream and Banana Bread Pudding Cake
Can be made Vegan with Vegan Whip Cream
More about Tamarind

