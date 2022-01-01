Bread pudding in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bread pudding
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
|Bread Pudding a la Mode
|$8.25
Carson Kitchen SLC
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Glazed Donut Bread Pudding
|$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|English Bread Pudding
|$4.95
A classic made from scratch white bread & custard. Baked & glazed.
|Raspberry Lemon Bread Pudding
|$4.95
Scratch-made bread and custard topped with fresh raspberries and a tangy lemon glaze
|Pumpkin Bread Pudding
|$4.95
Classic English style. Scratch-made bread with pumpkin and warm fall-spiced custard.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Thinking About Love Bread Pudding
|$9.00
*Contains Nuts*
A decadent Peach Bread Pudding drizzled with Brown Ale Dulce De Leche. Served warm.