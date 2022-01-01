Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Chimichangas
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chimichangas
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
CHIMICHANGA PLATTER
$14.99
More about YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
No reviews yet
Chimichanga Plate
$12.00
More about Cafe Silvestre
