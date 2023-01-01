Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

Fresh Choice Cafe'

805 Wicker Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Turkey Wrap$9.25
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes and lettuce with pesto mayo in a spinach herb wrap – choice of side
Turkey Wasabi Wrap$9.50
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce with cucumber wasabi sauce – choice of side
California Turkey Wrap$9.25
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing in a wrap - choice of side
More about Fresh Choice Cafe'
Consumer pic

 

Quick Bites

1907 Bragg Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$7.99
More about Quick Bites

