Turkey wraps in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Fresh Choice Cafe'
Fresh Choice Cafe'
805 Wicker Street, Sanford
|Tuscan Turkey Wrap
|$9.25
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes and lettuce with pesto mayo in a spinach herb wrap – choice of side
|Turkey Wasabi Wrap
|$9.50
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce with cucumber wasabi sauce – choice of side
|California Turkey Wrap
|$9.25
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing in a wrap - choice of side